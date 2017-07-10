One of Statler Tower falcon fledglings suffers broken shoulder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Franklin, the Statler Tower fledgling, is in the SPCA Serving Erie County’s care after being found at the corner of Pearl Street and Swan Street by Buffalo Police July 5.

An SPCA rescue agent retrieved the peregrine falcon fledgling and brought him back to the SPCA’s Wildlife Rescue Department. Franklin has suffered a broken coracoid- part of the shoulder- an injury which is often cured in raptors with stabilization.

“We are unsure how this peregrine will respond, as we’ve not seen this break in this type of bird,” an SPCA spokesperson said in an email Monday. “We are hopeful, though.”

“We hope that with rest and relaxation, this bird will recover fully,” the statement added.