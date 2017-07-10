Police: PA man with loaded guns, marijuana arrested on Thruway

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a man with two loaded handguns was arrested on the Thruway Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Erie resident Andrew Zawistoski Jr., 24, was accused of speeding when Troopers stopped him in Cheektowaga.

They say he had two loaded guns and some marijuana in his possession.

Zawistoski was taken into custody on weapon and marijuana possession charges, and was also accused of traffic and vehicle violations.

After he was arraigned in Town of Cheektowaga Court, Zawistoski was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $10,000 bail.

He will be back in court on Thursday.