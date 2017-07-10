Portion of Route 18 in Wilson to have long-term road closure

By Published:

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A portion of NY Route 18 in Wilson, near Wilson-Tuscarora State Park, will be closed for a culvert replacement project starting July 17.

NY State Route 18 (Lake Road) between Maple Drive and Ontario Street, will be closed to all traffic starting 9 a.m. July 17.

A posted detour using Youngstown Road and Ransomville Road will be posted.

The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.

“Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and allow for additional travel time,” a press release from the New York State DOT said. “Motorists are also reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.”

