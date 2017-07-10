Search warrant execution in Kenmore reveals felony amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Saturday search warrant execution at a Tremaine Avenue residence yielded felony quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine.

The Erie County Sheriff Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the lower unit of 222 Tremaine Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

During the raid, David Doldan, 54, of Kenmore, was arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He was released from the Erie County Holding Center after posting $50,000 on bond.