BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County brought in a three-year-old cat named Monty on Monday.

Monty is looking for a home. He can be adopted as part of a limited discount the SPCA is offering for rabbits and any cat that is at least one year old.

The animals can be adopted for half the regular price.

The promotion runs from Monday, until July 31.

If you’re interested in adopting Monty or another animal, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.