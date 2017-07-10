Teen thrown from pickup truck in Alexander

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old lost control and was thrown from his pickup truck in Alexander.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies say the teen crossed the center line of W. Bethany Rd., over-corrected, and flipped a number of times.

It is not clear why the truck crossed over.

“For some reason, he moved from his northbound lane to the southbound lane to cross it, went off the west shoulder, his tire bent in and the vehicle rolled at least once and continued to roll until it came to a stop,” Sgt. Eric Seppala said. “During that time, somewhere near the end, he was ejected from the vehicle.”

Investigators tell us that after he was thrown from the vehicle, the truck caught fire.

Paramedics flew him to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he is in serious condition.

Authorities do not think he was wearing a seat belt.