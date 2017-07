BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Monday morning that a water line break caused “extensive damage” at the Erie County Court Building.

Poloncarz tweeted that the break was on the fourth of floor of the Delaware Ave. structure. It did damage to courtrooms on three floors.

Our @ErieCountyDPW is evaluating damage to the court bldg at 25 Delaware Ave. People with ct appointments should contact ct on schedule. pic.twitter.com/x6gRrWaUKJ — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 10, 2017

He says that the Department of Public Works is evaluating the damage. Those with court appointments should contact the court at (716) 845-9300 regarding their schedule.

A water line break on the 4th Floor of 25 Delaware has caused extensive damage to Courtrooms on 3 floors. @ErieCountyDPW cleaning up. pic.twitter.com/d86gXQlh6Y — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 10, 2017