Williamsville’s “Old Home Days” start Tuesday

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Old Home Days in Williamsville start tomorrow.
All activities are held at Island Park.
Tuesday/ July 11th
RETRO NIGHT half price Midway Rides $10 per bracelet 4-10pm
6:30 Old Home Days Parade on Main Street
7pm Band in the Beer Tent MJ & the Way
Wednesday/July 12th
11am Youth Games in the tent by Amherst Recreation Dept
11am Bicycle Rodeo by Amherst Police Dept
Midway Rides 12-4pm or 5-10pm $20 per bracelet
6pm Irish dancers
7pm Band in the Beer Tent Joyryde
Thursday/July 13th
Midway Rides 12-4pm or 5-10pm $20 per bracelet
1pm Amherst YES Activity Summer Craft Programs
4pm Chiavettas Chicken Dinner/ Christian Central Academy
6:30 Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields
7pm Band in the Beer Tent HIT N RUN
Friday/July 14th
Midway Rides 12-4pm or 5-10pm $20 per bracelet
5pm Bandshell Down Home Country Cloggers
6:15 Bandshell Center Stage Dance Studio
7pm Band in the Beer Tent Impact
7:30 Bandshell Hot Country Liners
8pm Bandshell Roadrunners
For more information, go to Jollyboys.org.