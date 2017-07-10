Williamsville’s “Old Home Days” start Tuesday

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Old Home Days in Williamsville start tomorrow.

All activities are held at Island Park.

Tuesday/ July 11th

RETRO NIGHT half price Midway Rides $10 per bracelet 4-10pm

6:30 Old Home Days Parade on Main Street

7pm Band in the Beer Tent MJ & the Way

Wednesday/July 12th

11am Youth Games in the tent by Amherst Recreation Dept

11am Bicycle Rodeo by Amherst Police Dept

Midway Rides 12-4pm or 5-10pm $20 per bracelet

6pm Irish dancers

7pm Band in the Beer Tent Joyryde

Thursday/July 13th

Midway Rides 12-4pm or 5-10pm $20 per bracelet

1pm Amherst YES Activity Summer Craft Programs

4pm Chiavettas Chicken Dinner/ Christian Central Academy

6:30 Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields

7pm Band in the Beer Tent HIT N RUN

Friday/July 14th

Midway Rides 12-4pm or 5-10pm $20 per bracelet

5pm Bandshell Down Home Country Cloggers

6:15 Bandshell Center Stage Dance Studio

7pm Band in the Beer Tent Impact

7:30 Bandshell Hot Country Liners

8pm Bandshell Roadrunners

For more information, go to Jollyboys.org.