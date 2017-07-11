13-year-old charged with 3 burglaries in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 13-year-old has been charged with a series of break-ins in Clarence.

The unnamed boy is accused of burglaries on Fox Trace St., Clearview Dr. and Ledge Ln.

Deputies responded to the first burglary, on Clearview, on July 9. There, the homeowner said an iPhone, a camera, tools, a GPS watch and jewelry were stolen.

After that, deputies headed over to Fox Trace, where they say they found damaged screens, a sliding door and a canvass deck covering. According to deputies, the suspect was not able to get into the house.

A third burglary was reported after this. Deputies began to investigate the home on Ledge, where the teen reportedly went through a purse, then viewed a number of pornographic websites on a resident’s laptop.

Deputies say they were able to locate the teen after a victim described him. Along with that, they say he admitted to burglarizing two of the houses, and trying to enter a third.

The teen is facing multiple charges, including burglary, attempted burglary and criminal trespassing. He was released to a parent, and will be in court at a later date.