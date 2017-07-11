Attorney of family of woman struck in Grand Island hit and run files notice of claim against town, Erie County

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Dana Papaj, 53, is in critical condition after being struck in a hit and run accident in Grand Island Tuesday. She is pictured her with her dog, Molly, who she was walking with when she was hit.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The attorney for the family of the woman seriously injured in a hit and run accident in Grand Island has filed a notice of claim against Erie County and the town of Grand Island.

Dana Papaj was struck while walking her dog on East River Road last month.

The documents state- in part- that both the county and the town failed to provide safe and sufficient sidewalks and failed to bring the shoulder to code.

Both the county and town declined to comment on the pending litigation.

No charges have been filed in the case.

