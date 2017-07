NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Fire Dept. and New York State Parks Police are currently on the scene at the Vanderbilt stairs along the Niagara Scenic Parkway for a body recovery in the gorge.

Air 1 lifted the body from the gorge to meet with a coroner at DeVeaux State Park.

We’ll have more details as soon as they become available.