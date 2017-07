BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Zoo announced the birth of a new Japanese macaque.

The young animal, who is a male, was born to father Ketu and mother Debbie on June 22.

Since his birth we are happy to report that both mother and son are doing great! @RosinaFood pic.twitter.com/iUgygvVRJs — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) July 11, 2017

The Buffalo Zoo wants help naming the baby. Here are the options:

Koji, which means “little one”

Ryuu, which means “dragon”

Akio, which means “bright boy”

Raiden, which means “god of thunder”

