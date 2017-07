Related Coverage Earthquake occurs west of Buffalo

SOMERSET, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another earthquake occurred this month, this time on Lake Ontario.

The 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It was just over six miles north of Somerset in Niagara County.

To put it in other perspectives, the earthquake epicenter was about 19 miles from Lockport, and 32 miles from Tonawanda.

It is not clear if the incident caused significant damage.

