Free car seat check tomorrow at Bennett Beach

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a free car seat check Wednesday at Bennett Beach.
The free check will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 12 at Bennett Beach, Bennett and Lakeshore roads.
ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a free car seat check Wednesday at Bennett Beach.
The free check will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 12 at Bennett Beach, Bennett and Lakeshore roads.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement