Get a free Slurpee on Tuesday at 7-Eleven

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday marks an annual event that really hits the spot on a hot summer’s day— 7-Eleven Day.

On Tuesday, July 11 (7/11), the chain will be offering free small Slurpees at all of their locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The offer extends to all Slurpees, giving celebrants the chance to try the current limited-edition cotton candy Slurpee. If that’s too adventurous, the classics like Coca-Cola and Cherry will also be available.

Click here to find a 7-Eleven near you.

This story was originally published by WSYR, a Nexstar contributing station.