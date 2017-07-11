Live snakes seized in parcel at JFK International mail facility

By Published:

JAMAICA, N.Y. (WIVB) –  U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at John F. Kennedy International Mail Facility apprehended a shipment of five juvenile king Cobras from Hong Kong during an inspection last month.

According to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, CBP officers conducted an examination of the express mail on June 29. The contents of one package were described as a “plastic tray”, but an x-ray showed the contents were snakes in a round container.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS) were called to examine the package further. The outer box was opened, revealing a styrofoam casing with rows of holes. FWS determined that the package contained live snakes.

In addition to five king cobras, the package also contained three geckos. CBP seized the package and turned it over to FWS.

Our CBP officers perform numerous daily tasks to protect the United States from potential dangers.  This seizure demonstrates our wide ranging responsibility in protecting our borders and our partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” said Leon Hayward, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

 

 

