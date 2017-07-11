Mittelstadt impresses as Sabres wrap development camp

Buffalo's first-rounder showcases skills that made him a top draft selection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Casey Mittelstadt didn’t have to prove himself to the Buffalo Sabres at development camp. The organization, led by GM Jason Botterill, knew exactly the player they were getting when they drafted him eighth overall.

The fans, however, hadn’t likely seen much of Mittelstadt until Tuesday, where he showed off his skills in front of a packed house at HarborCenter for the ‘French Connection 3-on-3 Tournament,’ wrapping up Sabres development camp. Mittelstadt scored three times and may have added a few more were it not for buzzers that sounded to indicate a shift change.

“He’s one of the better players I’ve ever seen play,” said fellow top Sabres prospect Rasmus Asplund. “He’s so shifty and has great skills.”

“We were able to play with some pace and that’s when I’m playing my best,” said Mittelstadt. “So yeah, it was definitely really fun.”

Mittelstadt’s Team White – which included Asplund and Hudson Fasching, among others – took home the tournament trophy. The Sabres opted for this format over a traditional scrimmage due to fear of increased injury risk. Buffalo now takes a break until training camp in the early Fall.

 

