More families considering college tuition insurance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More families have started considering buying insurance for college tuition.

A lot of families struggle to make a decision about this.

Tuition, fees, and room and board can top $20,000/year at state schools, and $45,000/year at private universities.

If you’re concerned about the cost, you could buy a tuition refund insurance policy. It will refund the payments you made for tuition, fees and on-campus housing if a student withdraws from school.

Most plans will reimburse a student if they have to withdraw for a serious health issue. If they drop out for academic reasons, are expelled, or just aren’t happy at school, the insurance won’t apply.

Also, in order to collect the insurance, all claimed expenses must be documented, and a doctor must recommend that the student withdraw from school.

Most schools have a refund policy, and do not limit reimbursement to medical issues if a student withdraws during the school year.

The policies are sold by third-party companies.