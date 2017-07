ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police are attempting to locate a man who was last seen stealing a car from a North Buffalo Road location this afternoon.

Jonathan C. Mayback, 32, was last seen stealing a gold four-door Ford Taurus bearing the license plate GBA4074 around 12:20 p.m. today.

Mayback is described as a white male, 5’9″ and 170 lbs.

Anyone with information on Mayback’s location or the location of the vehicle is asked to call the Orchard Park Police Department at 662-6444.