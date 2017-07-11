Police: Man steals purse while woman drops off child at day care

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police took a man into custody after they say he stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

On Monday morning, shortly before 8 a.m., police say a woman dropped off her child at a day care facility on Adam St.

As she was doing this, police say Timothy Vincent, 28, went up to her vehicle and took her purse out of it.

A few blocks away, the purse was found, empty, in a garbage tote.

Around Noon that day, police stopped Vincent on the Seymour St. bridge when he matched a clothing description they were given.

There, police say he turned over 11 credit and debit cards, a driver’s license and a Social Security card belonging to the woman.

Vincent was subsequently taken into custody on $5,000 bail. He will be back in court on Friday to face charges of Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny.

