Radio newsman, former WIVB producer/assignment editor Ray Marks to be honored with Broadcasters Memorial Award

By Published:
PHOTO FROM BUFFALO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Radio newsman and former WIVB producer and assignment editor Ray Marks is being honored with this year’s Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s Broadcasters Memorial Award.

Marks is being inducted into the BBA Hall of Fame in the “In Memorium” category.

A South Buffalo native, Marks began his broadcasting career in the 1960s at WBFO on the University of Buffalo campus.

During his career, he worked at several radio stations, including WYSL, WPHD, and WGRQ. He also served as news director for WGR-AM and WBEN NewsRadio 930.

“His internship programs at the stations allowed him to mentor many familiar names in broadcasting, who were just beginning their career,” a Facebook post from the Buffalo Broadcasters Association said. “These people continued to seek his advice as they rose through the broadcasting ranks.”

Marks co-hosted a talk show on WHLD after coming out of retirement in 2006, and also returned to his roots contributing news features to WBFO. He served as an adjunct professor at Medaille College and taught at Buffalo State and St. Bonaventure.

The Buffalo Broadcasters Association will honor Marks’ work on Sept. 28 at the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Tickets can be purchased here.

