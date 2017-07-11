REPORTS: Buffalo native killed while fighting ISIS overseas as civilian

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Multiple reports state that a Buffalo native has been killed overseas fighting ISIS in Raqqa.

The People’s Protection Unit (YRG), posted this video of Nicholas Warden on Facebook, in which Warden says he is from Buffalo.

The Military Times is reporting that Warden, a former Army sergeant, was overseas as a private American citizen fighting alongside Kurdish militants to fight the terrorists. Warden reportedly joined the People’s Protection Unit after a medical condition kept him from moving up in the U.S. Military.

The U.S. Department of State issued a response Tuesday night, saying in part that they are aware of the reports that a U.S. citizen was killed while fighting in Syria but have no further comment at this time.

The state department also referred to the Syria Travel Warning- which states in part that U.S. citizens are strongly discouraged from traveling to Syria to take part in the conflict.