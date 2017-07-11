Suspect in killing of wife and NYS trooper was involved in plot to “kill people” in middle school

Related Coverage Calling hours, funeral set for NY trooper killed on duty

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WIVB) – A recently released report shows that the solider accused of killing his wife and a NYS trooper Sunday night in Theresa was involved in a plot to kill people at his middle school when he was 15 years old.

Justin Walters, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to carry a dangerous weapon in family court in Michigan in 1990. He was 15.

According to a Michigan newspaper, Walters and another student plotted to kill people at their middle school. Police were tipped off to the plot before anyone was hurt.

Walters has been charged with two counts of murder. A third person was shot Sunday night at the property, but her injuries are not considered life threatening.