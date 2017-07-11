Teen charged with robbery, assault in bingo hall incident waiting to hear sentence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teen who has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges including robbery and assault will be waiting a few more weeks to find out her fate as Judge Thomas P. Franczyk says he wants more time to contemplate granting her youthful offender status.

The 17 year old woman, who is not being named because she is eligible for that status, entered the guilty plea in June. The 15 charges she’s facing are stemming from an incident that happened in May where she’s accused of robbing people at a bingo hall at Cardinal O’Hara High School.

According to police, the teen showed up with a gun demanding money from several elderly volunteers at the bingo hall. The robbery didn’t go down as planned though as the volunteers fought back. When police arrived, the young woman was being held down by several men – some 60 years her senior.

While the volunteers were working to restrain the teen and control of the situation– one of them was injured, suffering broken ribs.

After pleading guilty – she faces up to 7 years in jail. The judge could be heard on the bench saying he’s inclined not to grant yo status to the young woman. Her attorney has to prove she’s eligible for it and would benefit from having that and he has just over a month to do that as her sentencing has been moved until August 17 at 2pm.