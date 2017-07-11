Tonawanda man charged with possession of child pornography

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man has been charged with possession of child pornography via criminal complaint.

Steven Brzezinski, 33, of Tonawanda, is charged with being in possession of a tablet containing child pornography while on probation for an unrelated offense. Brzezinski has a previous conviction for endangering the welfare of a child.

Brzezinski made an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Tuesday and is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled July 17.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the FBI.

If convicted, Brzezinski faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

