Woman who lost son gets to hear his heartbeat on her wedding day

WASILLA, Alaska (WIVB) — Most women spend years dreaming about their wedding day. One woman in Alaska says she never could have imagined the special gift she got on her big day.

Becky Turney had everything planned down to the last detail, but just minutes before the ceremony, her husband surprised her with an unannounced groomsman — the young man who had received their son’s heart.

Jacob Kilby walked up to Becky with a stethoscope around his neck, giving her the opportunity to listen to her son Triston’s beating heart. He died at 19.

Her husband says he spent months planning the surprise.

“Giving her a physical gift or something store bought just isn’t her style, so I thought to myself ‘What could I do to make that day the most special I could?'” Becky’s husband Kelly said.

Kilby said “The family is super great, and we’ve connected well and it’s definitely going to last a lifetime.”

Pictures of the meeting have been seen or shared more than 18 million times.