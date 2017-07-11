Woman who lost son gets to hear his heartbeat on her wedding day

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

WASILLA, Alaska (WIVB) — Most women spend years dreaming about their wedding day. One woman in Alaska says she never could have imagined the special gift she got on her big day.

Becky Turney had everything planned down to the last detail, but just minutes before the ceremony, her husband surprised her with an unannounced groomsman — the young man who had received their son’s heart.

Jacob Kilby walked up to Becky with a stethoscope around his neck, giving her the opportunity to listen to her son Triston’s beating heart. He died at 19.

Her husband says he spent months planning the surprise.

“Giving her a physical gift or something store bought just isn’t her style, so I thought to myself ‘What could I do to make that day the most special I could?'” Becky’s husband Kelly said.

Kilby said “The family is super great, and we’ve connected well and it’s definitely going to last a lifetime.”

Pictures of the meeting have been seen or shared more than 18 million times.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s