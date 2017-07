CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Brentwood Drive bridge will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting Monday (July 17) to complete repairs.

The Brentwood Drive bridge is located over Slate Bottom Creek, between French Road and Dartwood Drive.

The repairs are scheduled to be completed by mid-August depending on weather, and other factors that may arise.

Cheektowaga Police and the Southline Fire Department have been notified of the impending road closure.