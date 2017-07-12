Dash’s Market hopes for city approval to move forward with expansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A North Buffalo grocery store wants to move forward with plans for a major expansion.

Dash’s Market hopes a new 46,000 square foot store will help bring new energy to the east end of Hertel Avenue.

“I’m actually very excited about it, I think we need some new life in this corner,” said Kate Huber, who lives within walking distance. “It will bring some more positive traffic, it will improve the economy and it will lead to more safety because there’s going to be more people in the area.”

Before Dash’s can knock down the vacant building at the corner of Hertel and Starin and start work on the new market, they need city approval.

The property’s current zoning doesn’t allow for some of the upgrades. Dash’s sought to re-zone the property.

Council Member Joel Feroleto, who supports the project, said there was push back at a public hearing on June 20.

“With that rezoning, that would allow other uses for the property for instance a drive-through or one story plazas, which people had concerns with,” said Feroleto.

Feroleto told News 4 many of those people are now endorsing the project.

“I listened to what they had to say so we stopped that process in its track and we went back and we’re applying for all of the variances necessary to build the building in the new Green Code,” said Joe Dash, the owner and CEO.

They are seeking nine variances to the zoning for aspects like landscaping and parking.

If the city approves the exceptions, Dash hopes to not only expand the market but also add a 180 seat café and community banquet room. The new market will be a two story brick building, with outdoor seating.

He plans to demolish the current market and expand the parking lot.

Dash said the new market will add about 100 jobs.

“This is my gift back for all of the support that basically they’ve given us,” said Dash.

Next Monday there will be a public hearing at the planning board meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, Dash will go before the zoning board of appeals for approval of the variances.