Hertel Ave. business now decorated by mural

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A colorful mural now greets people as they walk or drive by Joe’s Deli in North Buffalo.

Artist Bunnie Reiss, from Los Angeles, titled the piece Magic Buffalo. She says she’s inspired by Polish folk art and Russian fairytales, which she channeled into the whimsical mural.

It was finished last month.

The Albright Knox Art Gallery brought Reiss to Buffalo after Common Council Member Joel Feroleto secured $30,000 in the city budget for public art along Hertel Ave. Feroleto said the money will also be used for future murals along the corridor.

The public art initiative is also supported by New Era.

Feroleto told News 4 the mural took about two weeks to paint.

“The response has been phenomenal,” he said. “We’ve been getting calls into our office from other murals on their property. The owner of Joe’s Deli says people keep showing up there, getting pictures taken. There was a couple there doing their engagement photos there last week. It really has a lot of people talking about that building and public art.”

Feroleto said there are plans for more murals along Hertel Ave., including possibly another one this summer. The details about that are not being released yet.

He told News 4 the murals draw people to the area to take pictures, which helps businesses because they’re likely to stay and shop and eat.