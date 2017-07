COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the Town of Collins Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to the Spring Wood Trailer Park on Bagdad Road around 7:40 p.m. Detectives and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently at the residence investigating a fatal shooting.

According to the sheriff’s department, there is one male victim.

More information will be released as it becomes available.