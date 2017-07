KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department says a number of robo-dialed calls are being made, displaying the department’s phone number.

The fire department says that in the calls, which falsely appear to be from (716) 875-3274, a female voice indicates that there is an issue.

Kenmore fire officials say that the calls are part of a scam, and that call recipients should disregard them.