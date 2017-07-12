Kid Rock tweets tease US Senate run in Michigan

When asked for further details by CNN, a publicist for Kid Rock said in an email: “As of right now, please refer to https://www.facebook.com/kidrock/ . More soon!”

Wes Nakagiri, a Michigan Tea Party activist, told the Detroit Free Press that the Trump candidacy could be “a template” for a Kid Rock candidacy.

“I’ll bet you he would generate as much excitement as Trump did,” he told the paper in February.

Sarah Anderson, deputy chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, told CNN in an email: “We have not had any conversations with Kid Rock so I cannot speak to the validity of this.”

Kid Rock, a supporter of President Donald Trump, performed at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. He visited the White House with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent in April.

Kid Rock’s social media announcement come one day after a West Virginia resident created a campaign committee called “Run The Rock 2020” to draft actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a presidential candidate in 2020.

“I think it’s a real possibility,” Johnson told the publication when asked if he would ever run for president of the United States.