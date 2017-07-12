Lucid brings competition to Tesla in electric car market

MENLO PARK, Calif. (WIVB) — Tesla has some competition in the electric car market. Another company is prepared to race them to the finish line.

A recently posted video shows an electric car on a test track going 235 MPH. The Verge called that top speed “brain melting.”

“The computer said I would do 235,” Lucid Motors’ Chief Technology Officer Peter Rowlinson said. “We were within about half a mile an hour of that prediction.”

Lucid Motors is based in Menlo Park, California. The car in the video above sits inside their design studio and begs the question, “What are they trying to prove?”

“I’m here to do my part in transforming the way humanity transports itself in a more sustainable manner.”

Lucid is about two years away from actually delivering the so-called “Air” with some eye-popping numbers. The base model will have a 240-mile range with 400 horsepower, and cost $52,000 after federal tax credits.

The top-of-the-line model will have a 400-mile range and 1,000 horsepower.

What’s more, the car is designed with the exterior size of a mid-size sedan, but with the interior roominess of a full-size sedan, complete with optional rear seats that fully recline.

Rawlinson brushes off the notion that the Lucid Air is a “Tesla killer.”

“Tesla is barely scratching the surface,” he says. “This is not a knockout fight between two pugilists. This is an elite table. There’s always room at that table if the product is good enough.”

Rawlinson was Tesla’s chief engineer of the models, and he is nothing, if not brutally honest.

He says a lack of funding delayed construction of their new manufacturing plant in Nevada, and they are currently seeking investors for a large, but undisclosed, amount of money.

Rawlinson said “I think we’re on the crest of the wave. I think we’ve proven viability and we can be in that marketplace on the crest of the wave when the world wakes up to the value of electrification.”