Mick Jagger reflects on time spent performing in western New York

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been two years since The Rolling Stones rocked the arena formerly known as Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, but frontman Mick Jagger showed some “Buffalove” on Twitter Tuesday night.

Jagger reflected on the Stones’ July 11, 2015 performance with a tweet about “the sweet city of Buffalo.”

#OTD in 2015 we were on stage in the sweet city of Buffalo, New York! pic.twitter.com/f1ITkVWmPi — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) July 11, 2017

60,000 people packed the venue, which is now called New Era Field.

Wheatfield resident Dennis Prosser said “It was the best show I’ve ever seen in my life. The whole group was phenomenal. They put on a great, great show.”

Locals even got a chance to take part in the show, as the Calvary Episcopal Church Choir sang “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” with the group.

