Mick Jagger reflects on time spent performing in western New York

By Published:
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones
Mick Jagger performs at The Rolling Stones Zip Code Tour opening night at Petco Park on Sunday, May 24, 2015, in San Diego. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been two years since The Rolling Stones rocked the arena formerly known as Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, but frontman Mick Jagger showed some “Buffalove” on Twitter Tuesday night.

Jagger reflected on the Stones’ July 11, 2015 performance with a tweet about “the sweet city of Buffalo.”

60,000 people packed the venue, which is now called New Era Field.

Wheatfield resident Dennis Prosser said “It was the best show I’ve ever seen in my life. The whole group was phenomenal. They put on a great, great show.”

Locals even got a chance to take part in the show, as the Calvary Episcopal Church Choir sang “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” with the group.

Get information on future Rolling Stones tour dates here and look back at the 2015 concert here.

