Report: Buffalo CSD has fourth worst SAT scores in upstate NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a new report by New York Upstate, the Buffalo City School District ranked fourth in a list of worst SAT scores in upstate New York.

The report says that in 2016, the average SAT score among students in New York was 990 — 477 for math and 501 for reading.

Buffalo’s combined average was 815 — 411 for reading and 404 for math.

Lackawanna City School District was right behind Buffalo at number five on the list. The district average was 820, with reading scores averaging 403 and math scores averaging 417.

The school districts that had worse average scores than those districts were Albany City, Rochester City and Syracuse City.

Some other western New York schools were on the list:

Dunkirk City (8) – average score – 861

Whitesville Central (10) – average score – 875

Cheektowaga Central (18) – average score – 902

Pine Valley Central (21) – average score – 905

Cleveland Hill Union Free (26) – average score – 916

Niagara Falls City (30) – average score – 927

West Valley Central (31) – average score – 928

Fillmore Central and Salamanca City (39) – average scores – 942

Franklinville Central and Forestville Central (42) – average scores – 949

On the contrary, four other local school districts made it onto New York Upstate’s list for the best SAT scores in upstate New York.

Bemus Point Central (19) – average score – 1109

East Aurora Union Free (21) – average score – 1107

Williamsville Central (30) – average score – 1094

Amherst Central (31) – average score – 1091