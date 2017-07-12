Senate Republicans to unveil revised health bill Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to unveil a revised health care bill on Thursday with a vote on moving ahead on the measure next week.

McConnell also told reporters on Tuesday that he expects the analysts at the Congressional Budget Office to provide its assessment early next week.

Senate GOP leaders are struggling to come up with legislation to erase much of Democrat Barack Obama’s health care law, but Republicans remain divided over the bill.

McConnell laid out the schedule shortly after announcing that the Senate will delay its recess two weeks to work on legislation, including a defense bill, and nominations.