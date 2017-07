DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Take 5 Ticket worth $62,590 was sold at Wegmans on Dick Road in Depew.

The Quick Pick ticket was the single top-prize ticket for the July 11 drawing. The winning numbers were 01-07-19-25-26.

The winning numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a field of one to 39. The drawings are televised every evening at 11:21 p.m. Winning Take 5 tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.