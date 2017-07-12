Urban Leisure and Luxury to close near the end of August

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owners of Urban Leisure and Luxury are retiring from retail, and so, the store will close after 25 years in business.

In 1992, Urban Surfer, Inc. opened, and according to the Elmwood Village Association became “a leader in the surf, skate and snowboard industry.”

In the 2000s, the store expanded into a fashion boutique.

“As business and property owners, Ward and Maureen Pinkel, have truly left their mark on Elmwood Avenue,” Elmwood Village Association Executive Director Ashley Smith said. “The civic pride that Ward brings with him to work has been a driving force behind many volunteer activities and neighborhood improvements. He and Maureen’s presence on the strip will be incredibly missed.”

The Pinkels plan to focus on their real estate company Metro Beach, Inc. The Elmwood Village Association says the Pinkels will “rent their current location to a quality tenant who will compliment Elmwood’s evolution.”

Urban Leisure started liquidating their inventory on Tuesday. August 27 is the planned closing date for the store.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s