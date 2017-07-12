Urban Leisure and Luxury to close near the end of August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owners of Urban Leisure and Luxury are retiring from retail, and so, the store will close after 25 years in business.

In 1992, Urban Surfer, Inc. opened, and according to the Elmwood Village Association became “a leader in the surf, skate and snowboard industry.”

In the 2000s, the store expanded into a fashion boutique.

“As business and property owners, Ward and Maureen Pinkel, have truly left their mark on Elmwood Avenue,” Elmwood Village Association Executive Director Ashley Smith said. “The civic pride that Ward brings with him to work has been a driving force behind many volunteer activities and neighborhood improvements. He and Maureen’s presence on the strip will be incredibly missed.”

The Pinkels plan to focus on their real estate company Metro Beach, Inc. The Elmwood Village Association says the Pinkels will “rent their current location to a quality tenant who will compliment Elmwood’s evolution.”

Urban Leisure started liquidating their inventory on Tuesday. August 27 is the planned closing date for the store.