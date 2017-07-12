Wednesday was “Labatt Blue Day”, this weekend “Labatt Blue Weekend” in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Labatt USA celebrated ten years of being headquartered in Buffalo Wednesday.

Wednesday was officially declared “Labatt Blue Day” and this weekend “Labatt Blue Weekend” by Buffalo mayor Byron Brown.

::Labatt announced that it will be partnering with the Chippewa Alliance to invest in the Chippewa area of Buffalo.

The company also shared details about the “John Labatt Project” on Perry Street, which is expected to open Fall 2018. The establishment will have a restaurant on the first floor and a pilot brewery on the second floor which will feature new Labatt beers.

Uber will offer discounted rides this weekend in honor of “Labatt Blue Weekend”.