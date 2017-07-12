Wyoming County man charged with sex crimes against 15-year-old victim

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Wyoming County man has been charged with sex crimes against a 15-year-old victim.

Lance A. Riley, 38, of Dansville and Perry, was charged Wednesday with third degree rape and third degree criminal sex act- both E felonies- and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that happened in the village of Perry since March 2017.

According to New York State Police reports, Riley was arrested for subjecting a 15-year-old female victim to sexual intercourse and sexual acts multiple times at his Borden Avenue residence in the village of Perry.

Riley was arraigned in Village of Perry Court and remanded to Wyoming County in lieu of $100,000 bail/bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Village of Perry Court at a later date.

