12-year-old saves drowning toddler from hotel pool

MICHIGAN (WIVB) — Witnesses call a 12-year-old Michigan boy a hero because of what he did to save a toddler from a hotel pool.

Brayden Armstrong was staying at the Mount Pleasant Days Inn for a nearby wrestling tournament.

After walking back to the pool to grab his clothes, he noticed a three-year-old laying face down in the pool.

He says that’s when he immediately jumped into action.

“I just saw the kid and jumped in,” Armstrong said. “Like, I was standing there for a second thinking like, ‘Well, maybe he`s going to get up,’ like he was just messing around in the pool, and I realized he wasn’t getting up so I jumped in and grabbed him.’

The Sheriff’s office says the toddler’s parents work at the hotel.

Deputies think the boy had wandered off and simply slipped on the pool steps.

Shortly after Brayden’s rescue, a guest came out of her room to administer CPR.

Fortunately, the toddler is expected to be okay.