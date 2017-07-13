12-year-old saves drowning toddler from hotel pool

News 4 Staff Published:

MICHIGAN (WIVB) — Witnesses call a 12-year-old Michigan boy a hero because of what he did to save a toddler from a hotel pool.

Brayden Armstrong was staying at the Mount Pleasant Days Inn for a nearby wrestling tournament.

After walking back to the pool to grab his clothes, he noticed a three-year-old laying face down in the pool.

He says that’s when he immediately jumped into action.

“I just saw the kid and jumped in,” Armstrong said. “Like, I was standing there for a second thinking like, ‘Well, maybe he`s going to get up,’ like he was just messing around in the pool, and I realized he wasn’t getting up so I jumped in and grabbed him.’

The Sheriff’s office says the toddler’s parents work at the hotel.

Deputies think the boy had wandered off and simply slipped on the pool steps.

Shortly after Brayden’s rescue, a guest came out of her room to administer CPR.

Fortunately, the toddler is expected to be okay.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s