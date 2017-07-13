Arrests at Nickelback concert at Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department arrested several people at the Nickelback and Daughtry concert Wednesday night at Darien Lake.

All of the arrested were issued appearance tickets to appear in Darien Court noon July 18.

A 19-year-old woman from Victor was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

A 17-year-old male from Elma was charged with second degree criminal impersonation after allegedly identifying himself as another person and using their identification.

A 21- year-old Lockport man was charged with trespassing after allegedly jumping a fence to enter the concert after being ejected and told not to return.

A 42-year-old man from Austin, Tex. was arrested for second degree harassment after allegedly pushing a Live Nation employee while attempting to gain entry into the concert venue.