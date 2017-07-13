Buffalo man pleads guilty to raping two women

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to raping two women at his Busti Avenue residence in Fall 2015.

Aaron Lucas, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree rape.

According to a press release from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Lucas forced the women to engage in various sexual acts by means of fear and coercion. During the investigation, Buffalo Police seized several weapons, including a sword, gun, and machete.

Lucas faces five to 25 years in state prison when he is sentenced 9:30 a.m. Nov. 3.

 

