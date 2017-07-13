Emaciated dogs on the mend at Niagara County SPCA

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two pit bull mixes are on the mend, after arriving to the SPCA serving Niagara County in late June both malnourished and filled with fleas and parasites.

“When the dogs came into our facility they were both in terrible condition and both of them were evident of emaciation, skin conditions, they definitely needed immediate medical attention,” said Lauren Zaninovich, SPCA serving Niagara County Animal Cruelty Investigator.

Timothy Neff, 31, appeared in Niagara Falls City Court today for a preliminary hearing that was adjourned. He’s believed to be responsible for neglecting the two dogs, nearly on the brink of death.

“Unfortunately we are seeing a lot of cruelty cases throughout Niagara County I know that it’s true elsewhere, unfortunately it’s an epidemic right now,” said Zaninovich.

The dogs are just one and three years old. One originally named Precious has been renamed Bedelia. The other dog, who the SPCA named Raine was found on the Tuscarora Reservation. The SPCA is investigating a reported transfer of ownership.

“They’re doing great. every single day they get the love and attention that they deserve, they are receiving medicated baths, antibiotics, they were vaccinated and de-wormed properly and every single day they’re steadily gaining weight,” said Zaninovich.

The SPCA expects both dogs to make complete recoveries, and eventually place them into new forever homes.

“The animals will remain in our care pending court hearings. Without immediate attention they unfortunately would have not been in the situation that they are now,” said Zaninovich.

Timothy Neff faces animal cruelty charges but could plea down to a misdemeanor. His hearing in Niagara Falls City Court today was adjourned. Neff will be back in court on August 8th.