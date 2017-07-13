Flash flooding videos from over WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As flash flooding struck across WNY on Thursday, viewers sent in many jaw-dropping photos and videos of the rising waters.

This video was taken on 33 near the Buffalo International Airport.

Areas outside of the Buffalo metro flooded as well.

In Marilla, an 82-year-old woman became trapped in her Clinton Street home. She was successfully rescued without injury. Drivers were also rescued from cars on some roads that looked more like rivers.

Some made the best of the storm, like these kids who took the opportunity to do some rafting- pulled by a truck.