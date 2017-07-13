GALLERY: Flash flooding in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rain is quickly filling up the streets of western New York. Here are some photos of the flooding:

Flash flood in WNY View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Vehicle submerged on Urban St. near Moselle in Buffalo) (Photo courtesy of Glenn in East Aurora) (Photo courtesy of Glenn in East Aurora) (Sheridan Dr. at Belmont) (Photo courtesy of Missy) (Photo courtesy of Paula in Elma) (Photo courtesy of Sue in Buffalo) (Photo courtesy of Tabitha in Cheektowaga) (Photo courtesy of Sharon in Cheektowaga)