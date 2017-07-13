Gov. Cuomo announces funding to improve homes on east side and Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $10 million three-year initiative for Cheektowaga and Buffalo’s east side.

The money will be used to create home ownership opportunities, make home repairs to prevent foreclosures and “fund a targeted zombie property prevention strategy,” Cuomo’s office said.

“There is a different persona now to Buffalo and western New York,” Cuomo said. “We have a bounce in our step. We have mojo that we didn’t have before.”

Phase one of the plan will invest more than $4 million in Cheektowaga and Buffalo. It will be used to start work on nearly 250 residences this year.

Cuomo said “Now for the east side, we know there are tough challenges. We know there are real problems, but we also know how to deal with it. We’ve learned these lessons, we know how to do comprehensive community development. We can do it. We need the political will, we need the stamina, we need the resources, but we can do it.”