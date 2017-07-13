HEAP Cooling Assistance now available for qualifying households

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Need help staying cool this summer?

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is now offering cooling assistance for eligible households. Eligible households will receive installation of one window air conditioner.

Approved households will be provided a list of qualified contractors in the area who have a contract with NYS to install AC units. H.E.A.P. will notify the chosen vendor of program eligibility. The vendor will then contact the client to set up an appointment.

All H.E.A.P. components are federally funded. The funding is limited and cooling assistance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

To qualify, households must have received a 2016-2017 HEAP benefit or have income which does not exceed the 2016-2017 maximum HEAP guidelines.

Households can also qualify if one or more household member has a medical condition which is exacerbated by extreme heat. The condition must be documented in writing by a physician, physician’s assistant, or nurse practitioner.

Households with a working AC unit less than five years old or that received HEAP assistance within the last ten years are not eligible.

Cooling assistance applications are available at the HEAP office at 291 Pearl St., Buffalo, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications will also be accepted by mail. Clients may call the HEAP application request line at 858-1969 for an application packet.

Three HEAP Cooling Assistance workshops will also be held in Legislator Barbara Miller-Williams’ District 1. The schedule is as follows:

*Wednesday, July 19, 2017 – 10am to 3pm

Schiller Park Senior Center

2057 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211

*Wednesday, July 26, 2017 – 9:30am to 12:30pm

True Bethel Charities

594 Winslow Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14211

*Wednesday, July 26, 2017 – 1pm to 3pm

Hispanics United of Buffalo

254 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

For more information, please contact Legislator Barbara Miller-Williams legislative office at (716) 842-0490 or e-mail bmw@erie.gov.