KFC selling actual meteorite in shape of chicken sandwich

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WIVB) — Fried chicken giant KFC is selling an actual meteorite.

It is in the shape of a chicken sandwich.

KFC launched a specialty website called KFC Limited, where you can buy specialty merchandise that’s fit for the Colonel.

The big ticket item is the Zinger Meteorite. The website says “This one-of-a-kind meteorite is a real, space-made meteorite from space. Sculpted by the harsh elements that exist in the vastness of space.”

If you’re interested in a piece of a galactic artifact, you can have it for $20,000.