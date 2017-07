MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Mayville man has been charged with reckless endangerment after Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies say he intentionally swerved at two individuals on Water Street, striking them.

Daniel Weaver, 58, of W. Lake Road, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana, and various vehicle and traffic law charges Wednesday evening.

Weaver was arraigned and remanded to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.